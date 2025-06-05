Health Minister Visits Erragadda After Food Poisoning Incident Leaves One Dead

Hyderabad: A major health crisis unfolded at the Erragadda Mental Hospital, where one patient died and 92 others fell ill after consuming contaminated food. The incident, which occurred following the State Formation Day celebrations on June 2, has triggered a swift response from the Telangana state government and the Medical and Health Department.

Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha Visits Hospital, Orders Probe

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha visited the hospital on Wednesday morning after learning of the incident. Expressing grief over the death and the mass illness, he inspected the wards, spoke with doctors, and assured that stringent action will be taken against those responsible.

Also Read: Only 10% of Ration Card Applications Approved: Thousands Left Waiting in Telangana

The minister immediately ordered the removal of diet contractor Jaipal Reddy, who had supplied the food in question. The order was executed by hospital superintendent Dr. Anitha.

Suspected Contaminated Sweet Linked to Formation Day

Preliminary investigation suggests that a sweet served on Telangana Formation Day could be the cause of the contamination. Samples of the sweet and other food items have been sent for testing. Minister Rajanarasimha stated that a fact-finding committee led by the Director of Medical Education (DME) has been constituted to investigate the matter.

Patients Shifted to Osmania for Advanced Treatment

Out of the 92 affected, 18 critical patients were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for better care. The rest are reportedly in stable condition, and treatment is ongoing at Erragadda Hospital. The minister also consulted with Osmania Hospital doctors to ensure high-quality care for those affected.

Government Takes Disciplinary Action Against Medical Staff

In a further development, Dr. Padmaja, the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of Erragadda Mental Hospital, has been removed from her duties and instructed to report to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare. She has been replaced by Dr. B. Shankar, RMO of Osmania Hospital, who will serve as the in-charge RMO of Erragadda.

DME Confirms Food Contamination as Cause

DME Dr. Rajendra Kumar and Dr. Anitha confirmed during a press briefing that the cause of illness was food contamination. The hospital administration is now reviewing food safety protocols to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Police Case Registered

A case has been filed at the Borabanda Police Station, and legal proceedings are expected to follow based on the lab test results of the contaminated food.

MP Anil Kumar Yadav Condemns the Incident

MP Anil Kumar Yadav also visited the hospital, expressing sadness over the incident and emphasizing the need for accountability and stringent food safety measures, especially in government healthcare institutions.