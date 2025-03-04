Health Minister’s Surprise Visit to Gandhi Hospital: Strict Action Ordered Against Absentee Doctors

Hyderabad: Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha made an unannounced visit to Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday to assess the hospital’s outpatient (OP) and inpatient (IP) facilities. During his inspection, he interacted with patients and reviewed the hospital’s attendance register to verify the presence of doctors.

Strict Disciplinary Action Against Absent Doctors

The Health Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors in both outpatient and inpatient departments. He instructed Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr. Rajkumari to issue show cause notices to the doctors who were absent without prior notice.

Inspection of Hospital Facilities and Patient Grievances

Apart from reviewing the OP and IP facilities, the Minister also inspected:

Mother and Child Health (MCH) Centre

Diagnostic Services

Patient Recovery Wards

He interacted with patients and their families, taking note of their grievances. He directed the hospital staff to address patient concerns promptly and enhance the quality of healthcare services.

Frequent Inspections for Improved Healthcare Services

The Minister instructed the Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital to conduct regular inspections to ensure efficient medical services. He emphasized that strict action will be taken against staff negligence to improve patient care.

Government’s Focus on Strengthening Public Healthcare

The Telangana government has been actively working to improve public healthcare facilities across the state. The Health Minister’s surprise inspection is part of ongoing efforts to ensure better accountability and quality healthcare services for citizens.

This visit highlights the government’s commitment to maintaining discipline among medical staff and providing timely medical care to patient.