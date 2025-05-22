Health Tips | Are You Feeding Milk to Your Baby in a Plastic Bottle? Experts Warn of Serious Health Risks if You Don’t Stop Now!

In many households, plastic bottles are commonly used to feed milk to infants. Despite repeated health warnings, their use continues. Health experts now caution that repeated use of plastic bottles can pose serious health risks to children, especially when they are cleaned with hot water and reused multiple times.

Microplastics and IQ Decline in Children

Medical researchers state that plastic usage contributes to microplastic accumulation in the body, which could lead to long-term illnesses. Recent studies have found links between plastic exposure and decreased IQ levels in children. Improper cleaning of bottles may also lead to infections, adding another layer of risk.

What the Research Says: Studies from Sweden and India

A study conducted at Karlstad University in Sweden by Prof. Gustaf Bornhag found that Bisphenol F, a chemical used in plastic production, disrupts mental development in children. Exposure during pregnancy was shown to reduce a child’s IQ by the age of seven.

Similarly, research at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi involving 100 infants revealed that babies who were bottle-fed showed IQ levels 8 to 10 points lower than those who were breastfed. These children were also at higher risk of obesity and infections.

The Dangers of Heat and Poor Hygiene

Experts emphasize that heating plastic bottles—either in hot water or under sunlight—can release harmful chemicals into the milk or liquids stored inside. These chemicals, once ingested, could damage internal organs and affect the nervous system.

Moreover, bacterial growth inside unclean bottles is another major concern. Bacteria such as E. coli, Salmonella, and Streptococcus can enter the baby’s digestive system, leading to infections and other health complications.

Safer Alternatives Recommended by Doctors

Pediatricians advise parents to avoid using plastic bottles altogether. Instead, they recommend feeding babies with a spoon or using glass or stainless-steel containers if needed. Ensuring proper sterilization and hygiene is crucial for infant health.