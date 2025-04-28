Hearing in Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid Case Adjourned to July 3

Sambhal: The ongoing legal battle concerning the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, where a petition claims the mosque was originally a Harihar Mandir, has been postponed. The Civil Judge (Senior Division) Aditya Singh at the Chandausi court adjourned the matter to July 3.

Hindu Side Seeks to Close Jama Masjid Committee’s Filing Opportunity

Advocate Shrigaopal Sharma, representing the Hindu side, informed the court that the Jama Masjid management committee was expected to submit a written statement but failed to do so. Sharma requested the court to close their opportunity to file the statement due to repeated delays.

Jama Masjid Committee Responds to Proceedings

On the other side, Shakeel Ahmad Warsi, the advocate for the Shahi Jama Masjid management committee, stated that no major proceedings were conducted during Monday’s hearing, leading to the adjournment without any critical advancement.

Timeline of the Case So Far

The petition alleging that the Shahi Jama Masjid stands on the site of a former Harihar Mandir was initially filed on November 19, 2023. Since its filing, the case has seen hearings on November 19, November 29, January 8, and March 5, with the latest scheduled for July 3.