Heart Procedure Performed Through Leg Artery on 600-Gram Preterm Baby

Premature baby diagnosed with heart problem

PDA closure performed using advanced device

Sets record as the lightest baby to undergo successful PDA closure

KIMS cardiologists treat without surgery

NICU team provided round-the-clock critical care

Hyderabad: A baby born prematurely at just seven months developed a serious heart condition shortly after birth. Doctors at KIMS Hospital, Gachibowli, used an advanced, non-surgical method to successfully treat the baby and save his life. Details were shared by Dr. Bhavani Deepti, Consultant Neonatologist, and Dr. Sudeep Varma, Consultant Pediatric Cardiologist.

The baby was born to a couple from Tolichowki, Hyderabad, at just seven months of gestation. Due to complications, the baby had to be kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for 97 days. During this period, the baby developed a condition called PDA (Patent Ductus Arteriosus), which, combined with respiratory issues, required ventilator support.

In the womb, a blood vessel known as the ductus arteriosus connects the pulmonary artery and the aorta, helping circulate blood away from the lungs. Normally, this vessel closes within 7 to 10 days after birth. However, in premature babies, this vessel often remains open — a condition known as PDA. This results in excess blood flow to the lungs, increasing pressure and affecting heart function. Around 80% of preterm infants suffer from this condition, which can lead to severe respiratory and cardiac issues, often necessitating ventilator support.

Initially, doctors try to manage PDA with medication. If the condition doesn’t improve, either surgery or a device closure is required. If untreated, it could be life-threatening.

Previously, surgery was the only option to close the PDA by opening the chest. However, in this case, due to the baby’s extremely low weight and other health complications, surgery was considered risky. Therefore, the team decided to use a minimally invasive, state-of-the-art device to close the PDA through the leg artery. At the time of the procedure, the baby weighed just 600 grams.

A highly advanced device called ‘Piccolo’, which is only 1.2 millimetres in diameter, was inserted through the leg artery to close the PDA. Following the procedure, the baby recovered successfully and now holds the distinction of being the lightest baby in the country to undergo this type of procedure. As a result, the PDA closed completely, and the baby’s overall health significantly improved.

After the procedure, NICU doctors Dr. Bhavani Deepti, Dr. Sindhu Maru, and their team continued to monitor and care for the baby with utmost diligence.

“This device is a game-changer in treating PDA without the need for surgery,” said Dr. Bhavani Deepti and Dr. Sudeep Varma. “Once the condition was treated, the baby started feeding and eventually gained weight. When he reached 2.45 kg, we discharged him.”