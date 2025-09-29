Heart rate was at its peak, felt like it’d burst anytime: Gavaskar on India-Pak Asia Cup final

New Delhi: Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar revealed that his heart had been pounding intensely while watching the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Men in Blue secured a convincing victory as they chased down a target of 147 runs with just two balls remaining, in what was a thrilling encounter. The win also marked India’s third consecutive victory against Pakistan in the 2025 tournament, as well as the team’s record-extending ninth title.

When asked about his feelings while watching the game, Gavaskar, speaking to India Today, said “Heart rate was at its peak; it felt like it’d burst anytime.”

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side faced an early setback when they began their chase, as openers Abhishek Sharma and captain Shubman Gill, were dismissed cheaply, exposing the middle-order early in the game.

Gavaskar analysed the game a bit and said that the top-order batters looked to score runs quickly, even when the target was low. He opined that the Indian batters gave away their wickets that ‘opened the door’ for Pakistan to take the upper hand, thereby making everyone else nervous.

“What we saw in the first three dismissals was hard to comprehend because it wasn’t a big target where you’d have to look to score on every delivery. What you needed was to get a nice solid start, not necessarily a 60 or a 50 in the first six overs, but maybe even a 35-40; that’s what you needed. But they were 20/3; that’s what opened the door for Pakistan, that’s what got everyone nervous. If the bowling is very good and the bowler gets you out, then it’s another matter. But here the batters were looking to play shots which were not required, that does cause a fair bit of nervousness,” he added.