Heartbreak and Tragedy: Young Kashmiri Woman Found Dead in Hyderabad After Relationship Crisis

Hyderabad: A young woman, unable to bear her lover’s indifference, fell into severe emotional distress and took her own life. According to the police, the woman, after several unsuccessful attempts to reach her lover, became overwhelmed by sadness and hanged herself. This tragic incident occurred within the limits of the Film Nagar police station.

Details reveal that 23-year-old Irham Nabi Dar, a Kashmiri resident from the Malpor village in Jammu and Kashmir, was living in the Sheikhpet area of Hyderabad while working as a Software Engineer at Bank of America.

On October 8, when her friend Abdullah tried to contact her but received no response, he grew worried. With the help of a watchman, Abdullah broke into her apartment and discovered that Irham Nabi Dar had hanged herself from a fan. Following Abdullah’s complaint, the police registered a case and began their investigation.

Preliminary investigations by the police indicated that Irham Nabi Dar had spoken to her friend until 2 AM the night before. The police believe that her suicide was likely due to a love failure. Further details are being investigated.