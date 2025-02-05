Heartfulness Research Center Awards PhD Degrees to First Batch of Scholars at Grand Ceremony in Kanha Shantivanam

Hyderabad: The Heartfulness Research Center, affiliated with the University of Mysore, marked a historic milestone as it awarded PhD degrees to its first batch of research scholars. Established in 2015, the research wing has been dedicated to pioneering multidisciplinary studies in spirituality, with scholars drawn from across India.

The Facilitation Ceremony took place in the presence of thousands of global attendees at Kanha Shantivanam, Telangana, home to the world’s largest meditation hall. The event was conducted under the auspices of “The Adi Shakti Mahotsav,” celebrating the 152nd birth anniversary of Lalaji Maharaj, the Adi Guru of the Heartfulness Movement.

Distinguished Guests & Ceremony Highlights

The prestigious PhD degree certificates were presented by:

✔ His Holiness Dr. Kamlesh D. Patel (Daaji) – Padma Bhushan Awardee, President, Honorable Master, and World Teacher of the Global Heartfulness Movement

✔ Shri Ram Nath Kovind – Former President of India (2017-2022) & Chairman of the Heartfulness Celebrations Committee

Speaking at the event, Daaji emphasized the role of research in bridging science and spirituality, while Shri Ram Nath Kovind praised the scholars for their dedication to sustainable development and human well-being through research.

PhD Scholars & Their Research Contributions

The first cohort of PhD scholars, mentored by Daaji, conducted groundbreaking research over the last ten years across diverse spiritual disciplines. The awarded scholars and their research topics include:

1️⃣ Dr. Srinivasan Ramaswamy – Role of Sahaj Marg System of Raja Yoga in the Transformation of Human Qualities

2️⃣ Dr. Madhavi Ravi – An Empirical Study of the Effect of Values Education on the Behaviour of Students

3️⃣ Dr. VD. Tarak M. Mehta – Metaphysical Principles of Ayurveda and Sahaj Marg: A Comparative Study

4️⃣ Dr. Kumaran Selvaraj – Spirituality as a Means of Achieving Personal Excellence: A Case of Sahaj Marg System of Raja Yoga

5️⃣ Dr. N. Sumati – Catalyst for Social Change: Group Activities in a Spiritual Organization – A Study of Youth in the Context of Sahaj Marg

6️⃣ Dr. V. Swami Chokanathan – Human Integration: An Analysis from a Yogic Perspective

7️⃣ Dr. Neel Kelkar – Dharma as the Foundation of Life in the Context of Sahaj Marg

8️⃣ Dr. Parmita Contractor – Association of Heartfulness Meditation with Age-Related Biomarkers, Emotional Wellness, and Stress

9️⃣ Dr. Pallavi Manohar D.M. – A Study of Perceptions on Spirituality, Its Goals, and Benefits

A New Era in Spiritual Research

The event marked a significant step in integrating scientific inquiry with spiritual wisdom. The Heartfulness Research Center continues to be at the forefront of innovative studies, shaping the next generation of scientists and thought leaders who aim to contribute to a sustainable and harmonious world.

🚀 Stay tuned for more updates on the Heartfulness Movement and its groundbreaking research initiatives!