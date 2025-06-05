Heated Arguments, Protests Mark GHMC Council Meeting in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Council meeting turned into a stormy session on Wednesday, as political parties clashed over issues ranging from national security to local governance. The most explosive exchanges were triggered by the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the suicide of Mohd Sardar, a resident of Borabanda.

BRS Blames Centre Over Pahalgam Attack, BJP Fires Back

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) corporators alleged that the intelligence failure leading to the Pahalgam attack was a lapse on the Centre’s part. This drew strong objections from BJP members, who countered that national security should not be used for political mileage.

Also Read: Criminal Cases Recommended in Kaleshwaram Scam, But Telangana Govt Remains Silent

AIMIM corporators also joined the debate, asserting that their party president Asaduddin Owaisi had already taken a firm stand against Pakistan and condemned the attack in unequivocal terms. Congress members attempted to restore order, urging all parties not to politicize matters of national interest.

Tensions Rise Over Suicide Case of Borabanda Resident

Tempers flared further when BRS members accused Congress corporator Baba Fasiuddin of playing a role in the suicide of Mohd Sardar, whose home was demolished by GHMC citing illegal construction. BJP MP Raghunandan Rao intervened, reminding members that an FIR was already filed and that the matter should follow judicial proceedings.

Later, Fasiuddin claimed he had received death threats from associates of BRS Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath and accused them of doxxing his location on social media. He called the deceased “like a brother” and accused the BRS of exploiting the tragedy.

GHMC’s Authority Questioned on Notary Land Demolitions

BRS corporators questioned the legal standing of GHMC’s actions, claiming that the corporation had no right to demolish homes built on notary land if it does not issue building permissions for the same. The issue exposed a gap in administrative clarity over property regulation in the city.

BJP Corporators Protest Over Monsoon Preparedness

Ahead of the council meeting, BJP corporators led by Malkajgiri corporator Shravan Kumar held a symbolic protest by carrying equipment used for clearing waterlogging, highlighting the GHMC’s lack of preparedness for the monsoon. They criticized the civic body for failing to address recurring water stagnation issues in the city.

New Faces at GHMC Council: MLC Vijay Shanti and Commissioner R.V. Karnan Attend

The session also marked the first GHMC Council appearance of MLC Vijay Shanti and newly appointed GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan. While Shanti attended the meeting until the afternoon, she did not address the council.