Heatwave conditions likely in Telangana in next 3 days: Met

Hyderabad: Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets in Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad districts of the state on Thursday.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets in Adilabad and Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad districts of Telangana on Friday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy districts of the state on April 20.

The same situation is likely to prevail in Mancherial, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet districts of Telangana on April 21.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in isolated places throughout the state during the next seven days.

The maximum temperature is likely to rise gradually by 2–3 degrees Celsius during the next 3 days.

Rain occurred at one or two places in Telangana during the last 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Bhadrachalam on Tuesday, the report added.