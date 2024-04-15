Heatwave conditions likely in Telangana on Apr 17–18: Met

Telangana

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets in the Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana on April 17, the Meteorological Centre said on Monday.

Hyderabad: Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets in the Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana on April 17, the Meteorological Centre said on Monday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Nagarkurnool, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad districts of the state on April 18.

The maximum temperature is likely to rise gradually by 2–3 degrees Celsius during the next 2 days.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana on April 19.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in isolated places throughout the state on April 19, 20, and 21.

Rain occurred at one or two places in Telangana during the last 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius was recorded at Bhadrachalam on Sunday, the report added.

