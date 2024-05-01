Heatwave conditions likely to prevail in Telangana for next five days: Met

Hyderabad: Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in 18 districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours.

Heatwave conditions will prevail in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts, Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal and some other districts of the state from May 2 to 5.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana from April 5 to 7.

Dry Weather is very likely to prevail in the state during the next four days.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) report said heatwave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets in Nalgonda and Mulugu districts of Telangana during the last 24 hours.

Dry weather prevailed in the state during the same period.

The report added that the highest maximum temperature of 44.4 degree celsius was recorded at Ramagundam.