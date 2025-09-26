Hyderabad Rain: Heavy Inflows Push Hussain Sagar to Full Tank Level; Osmansagar and Himayatsagar Also Under Watch

Heavy downpours in Hyderabad over the past two days have brought the iconic Hussain Sagar Lake to full capacity, turning it into a brimming reservoir. Continuous inflows from several parts of the city have swelled the lake, leaving water levels at the maximum limit.

The torrential rains, which lashed different parts of the capital, sent floodwaters rushing into Hussain Sagar, raising concerns among officials. With the lake now resembling a “full pot,” authorities have stepped up monitoring and are closely tracking water levels.

In addition to Hussain Sagar, inflows into Osmansagar and Himayatsagar have also increased considerably. Irrigation and municipal officials are on high alert, keeping a close watch on all three reservoirs to prevent any untoward incidents.

Officials said precautionary steps are being taken to regulate water levels and ensure public safety in low-lying areas. They added that depending on further rainfall, controlled releases may be considered if required.

Meanwhile, residents near the catchment areas have been advised to remain cautious as more showers are forecast for the coming days.