Heavy Israeli airstrikes target Beirut’s suburbs

The Israeli warplanes launched on Saturday night a series of violent raids on Beirut's southern suburbs, local TV channel Al-Jadeed reported.

Beirut: The Israeli warplanes launched on Saturday night a series of violent raids on Beirut’s southern suburbs, local TV channel Al-Jadeed reported.

The targeted areas included Amrousieh, Choueifat, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh, it reported, adding that one of the raids hit a place near a fuel station and caused a massive fire, Xinhua news agency reported.

TV footage showed that the Israeli warplanes continue flying over Beirut.

The news coverage did not mention if there are any casualties involved in the attacks.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has intensified its airstrikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon, resulting in significant civilian casualties and displacing residents from many areas. The airstrikes have also targeted and killed key Hezbollah leaders, including the group’s secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah. In addition, Israel has launched what it describes as a “limited” ground operation in Lebanon.

These escalations have exacerbated ongoing clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, which began on October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel in support of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, prompting retaliatory fire and airstrikes by Israel in southeastern Lebanon.

