Heavy Monsoon Rains Lash Telangana, To Continue till July 23

Hyderabad: After a delayed start, the Southwest Monsoon has now intensified across Telangana, bringing heavy rainfall to multiple districts. The Hyderabad Meteorological Department (HMD) has forecast that these rains will persist till July 23.

Heavy Rains Expected in Multiple Districts

According to the HMD, Nagar Kurnool, Yadadri, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Mulugu, Suryapet, and Nalgonda districts are likely to receive heavy rains today. The department also warned of strong winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.

Light to Moderate Showers Elsewhere

While several districts will experience heavy rainfall, other parts of Telangana are expected to receive light to moderate showers. These weather patterns are consistent with the strengthening of the monsoon system in the region.

Hyderabad and Surrounding Areas Hit by Torrential Rains

For the past three days, Hyderabad and nearby districts have been witnessing torrential downpours, leading to waterlogging in several areas and disrupting daily life. The HMD has advised residents to stay alert and follow safety precautions.