Cyclonic Circulation Triggers Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh: South Coast & Rayalaseema on High Watch

Amaravarti: Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh: An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height, the Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 48 hours and in Rayalaseema during the next 24 hours.

Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next five days and in Rayalaseema during the next three days.

Also Read: Bengaluru: 40 Schools Receive Bomb Threat Email, Police Launch Investigation

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds are likely to occur at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next five days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at most places or at many places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next seven days.

Very heavy rainfall

Very heavy rainfall occurred at Yerragondapalem (Prakasam Dt) of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Guntur (Guntur Dt) of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Badvel (Ysr District), Srisailam (Nandyal Dt) and Pakala (Tirupati Dt) of Rayalaseema during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall occurred at many places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the same period, the report added.