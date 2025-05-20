Heavy Rain Alert for Tamil Nadu Districts till May 22: IMD Issues Warning

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a heavy rain forecast for several districts across Tamil Nadu, valid till May 22. The alert includes warnings for isolated heavy rainfall in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri districts.

Rain Likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal

According to the RMC’s bulletin, light to moderate rainfall is also expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the next few days, as pre-monsoon showers continue to impact the region.

Chennai Weather Forecast: Cloudy Skies and Rain

In Chennai, the sky will remain generally cloudy. Light to moderate showers are likely in some areas of the city in the coming days.

Maximum temperature : 34–35°C

: 34–35°C Minimum temperature: 27–28°C

Monsoon Advancing Over Southern India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also confirmed that favourable conditions are developing for the advance of the southwest monsoon. The monsoon is expected to progress across:

South Arabian Sea

Maldives-Comorin area

South and Central Bay of Bengal

Northeast Bay of Bengal

within the next 2–3 days.

Residents and Farmers Urged to Stay Alert

The RMC has advised residents in hilly and low-lying areas to remain alert for risks of localized flooding and landslides due to the expected heavy downpour.

Meanwhile, farmers and agricultural workers have been urged to follow weather advisories and take necessary precautions to protect crops and livestock.

IMD Monitoring Weather Closely

As rainfall activity is likely to intensify with the onset of the monsoon, the meteorological department and state authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urge the public to stay informed via official weather updates.