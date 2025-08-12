Hyderabad

Heavy Rain Alert in Hyderabad: Traffic Police Urge Citizens to Return Home Early

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in Hyderabad city in the coming days. In this regard, the Cyberabad Traffic Police has issued important guidelines.

Mohammed Yousuf 12 August 2025 - 18:02
Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in Hyderabad city in the coming days. In this regard, the Cyberabad Traffic Police has issued important guidelines.

According to the traffic police, heavy rain is expected in various areas of the city on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. In such a situation, citizens are advised to leave their homes only in case of an emergency. The police further advised that residents should try to reach home by 3 pm, and those working evening shifts should make arrangements to work from home.

The traffic police also stated that during heavy rainfall, there is a possibility of waterlogging on roads and traffic disruptions. Therefore, citizens should take necessary precautions.

