Heavy Rain Alert in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh: IMD Issues Warnings for Multiple Districts

India Meteorological Department (IMD) and disaster authorities are raising a red flag in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh predicting days of heavy and very heavy rainfall.

Andhra Pradesh Under the Weather Radar

The circulation on the surface that is developing in the northwest of Bay of Bengal has sounded an alert of three days of rain in Andhra Pradesh. According to Prakhar Jain of the State Disaster Management the system under development might escalate into a low-pressure by September 2 resulting in moderate to heavy rain in several coastal and Rayalaseema districts.

It is also supposed to rain medium to hard in the districts such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, and Eluru. In the meantime, light rains are expected in Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts and gusting winds of about 40-60 km/h along the coast. Strong warnings have been issued to fishermen to stay on shore till Wednesday during the anticipated turbulence.

Telangana Braces for Rain-Induced Disruptions

IMD-Hyderabad has also issued a widespread 48-hour heavy rainfall warning in practically all the districts, especially the northern area, owing to enhanced moisture movement through the Bay of Bengal. Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Mancherial and urban and peri-urban zones like Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, and Yadadri-Bhongir are expected to get moderate and heavy rain.

There will also be usual monsoonal action, thunderstorms, lightning and squalls in the region with conditions being particularly problematic in the low-lying and flood-prone areas. The IMD warns that there could be a high intensity of evening and nightly rainfall, which could lead to traffic jams and waterlogging in the city. It has encouraged farmers to look closely at crops that are vulnerable like paddy and cotton.

What’s Next and How to Stay Safe

As the two states are closely monitored, the government is urging its citizens to be on high alert:

You should never travel during heavy rainfall, particularly in places that are located at low levels and are likely to be affected by flash flooding.

Fisher men should remain out of the sea.

Stay alert for official advisories on school or office closures and public transport updates.

Since the monsoon systems are becoming stronger, residents have been asked to be careful as well as be ready in case of a sudden change of weather.