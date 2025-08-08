Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Hyderabad, IMD Warns of Thunderstorms

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city has been lashed by rain for the past few days, affecting normal life. The Hyderabad authorities have issued a warning of more heavy rains in the coming days.

According to the authorities, there is a possibility of rain in the city from this evening (Friday) to night, so citizens have been advised to reach their homes before the rain starts.

The Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of rain accompanied by thunder and wind in some places, so people should avoid stepping out unnecessarily.

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Department, heavy rains are likely to occur in the southern and central parts of Telangana under the influence of cumulonimbus clouds. Heavy rainfall was recorded in many parts of the state on Thursday, and similar conditions are expected on Friday and Saturday as well.

The affected districts include Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Medak, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, Ranga Reddy, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Nirmal, where heavy rainfall is expected.

In addition, the Meteorological Department has predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to form in the western and central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 13, which could bring more heavy rainfall across the state on the 13th, 14th, and 15th.