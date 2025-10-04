Heavy rain disrupts life in parts of Bihar, schools closed in Chhapra, Gopalganj

Patna: Heavy rain disrupted life in parts of Bihar, forcing authorities in Chhapra and Gopalganj to close all schools and anganwadi centres on Saturday. Incessant heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours led to severe waterlogging and flood-like conditions, affecting the traffic movement. Major roads, markets, and residential colonies have been submerged, making daily movement extremely difficult. In low-lying areas, water has entered homes, leaving residents stranded indoors.

Traffic movement has also been hit, with rickshaws, motorcycles, and small vehicles struggling to navigate through waterlogged streets. Power supply in several areas has been disrupted, further inconveniencing people. The rain has also taken a heavy toll on agriculture, damaging standing crops of paddy, maize, sugarcane, and vegetables.

According to farmers, vegetable crops have been destroyed, which could lead to a price hike in the coming days. Several farmer organisations have demanded an immediate survey of crop losses and adequate compensation. District administrations have placed disaster response teams on alert to assist residents in waterlogged areas and to initiate evacuations where necessary.

Efforts are underway to pump out water from the worst-hit localities. Residents have urged authorities to set up relief camps and deploy additional pumping sets to pull out water. According to the Patna Meteorological Department, Bihar remains under a yellow alert, with forecasts of heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and winds reaching 40 kmph in several districts.

Officials warned residents to avoid open fields, tall trees, and exposed electrical lines during thunderstorms, and to move to higher ground in case of flooding. Meteorologists attributed the heavy rainfall to a low-pressure area developing over the west-central Bay of Bengal, which is intensifying into a deep depression. Moist winds from this system are expected to continue lashing Bihar over the next 48 hours, worsening conditions. During heavy rain predictions, residents are advised to stay at home if venturing out is not necessary.