Cloudy Skies and Heavy Rain Forecast for Hyderabad: Weather Department Issues Alerts

Hyderabad is experiencing cloudy and overcast weather conditions, with the Meteorological Department forecasting chances of heavy rains later in the day. The skies remain covered, keeping temperatures lower than usual.

Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Warnings for Telangana

A similar weather pattern has been observed across Telangana, with many districts reporting a significant drop in maximum temperatures due to ongoing overcast conditions. The Hyderabad MET department has issued alerts for heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds expected over the next three to four days.

Temperature Drop and Rain Expected Across the State

Maximum temperatures in parts of Telangana are predicted to fall 3 to 5 degrees Celsius below normal. In Hyderabad, daytime temperatures are expected to range between 32°C and 34°C, cooler than usual due to cloud cover and rain.

Six Hyderabad Zones to Experience Rain and Winds

The six key zones of Hyderabad — Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally — are expected to have generally cloudy skies. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers with gusty winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km/h will affect these areas, as per the weather department’s forecast.