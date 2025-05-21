Heavy Rain in Hyderabad Brings City to Standstill, CM Revanth Reddy Orders Emergency Measures Across State

Heavy rain in Hyderabad causes major disruptions across the city, prompting CM Revanth Reddy to direct emergency measures to prevent flooding and ensure public safety across Telangana.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed officials across the state to remain on high alert as heavy rains continue to lash Hyderabad and various districts.

Acting on the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast predicting rainfall for the next three days, the Chief Minister has urged authorities to take preventive and relief measures without delay.

Safeguarding Food Grains in Procurement Centers

The Chief Minister directed all District Collectors to ensure that food grains stored in procurement centers and market yards are not damaged by rain. He instructed officials to move the stock to mills promptly and avoid storage in exposed or low-lying areas that could be affected by waterlogging.

Focus on Low-Lying Areas and Urban Flooding

Special emphasis was placed on preventing hardship to people living in low-lying areas. CM Revanth Reddy asked district administrations to identify vulnerable zones and ensure necessary support is extended to the public during the ongoing rainfall.

In Hyderabad, the Chief Minister stressed the need to prevent water stagnation on roads and to ensure smooth traffic flow and uninterrupted power supply.

Coordination Among Key Departments

The Chief Minister called for close coordination between departments including GHMC, Police, HYDRAA, Traffic Police, and Power Supply agencies. He directed the Chief Secretary to continuously monitor the situation, conduct periodic reviews, and coordinate with all departments involved in emergency management and civic services.

Telangana Government Stands Prepared

With early monsoon conditions setting in, the Telangana Government appears poised to handle emergencies, prioritizing public safety, food security, and essential services across both urban and rural regions.