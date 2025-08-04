Heavy Rain in Hyderabad Paralyzes Normal Life, Disrupts Traffic

Hyderabad: Heavy rain on Monday afternoon brought traffic to a standstill in Hyderabad, with water accumulating at several locations across the city. The sudden downpour paralyzed normal life, as water rapidly flowed through the streets, slowing down vehicles and causing major traffic jams at several intersections.

In many places, the heavy flow of water on the roads brought two-wheeler vehicles to a halt. Reports indicate severe waterlogging in low-lying areas, with water entering houses in several parts of the city.

The busy evening commute in Secunderabad was severely disrupted, with roads such as Paradise, Marredpally, and Tarnaka completely submerged. Pedestrians and two-wheeler riders were forced to take shelter under flyovers to escape the flooding.

Meanwhile, the Nampally to Lakdikapul route also experienced severe traffic congestion, with long queues of vehicles struggling to pass through the inundated stretch.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall across Telangana for the next four days. The department has also predicted thundershowers and strong winds in several districts of the state.

Authorities have advised citizens to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow weather updates closely.