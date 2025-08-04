Hyderabad

Heavy Rain in Hyderabad Paralyzes Normal Life, Disrupts Traffic

The sudden downpour paralyzed normal life as water rapidly flowed through the streets, slowing down vehicular movement and causing long traffic jams at several major intersections across the city.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui4 August 2025 - 18:38
Hyderabad: Heavy rain on Monday afternoon brought traffic to a standstill in Hyderabad, with water accumulating at several locations across the city. The sudden downpour paralyzed normal life, as water rapidly flowed through the streets, slowing down vehicles and causing major traffic jams at several intersections.

In many places, the heavy flow of water on the roads brought two-wheeler vehicles to a halt. Reports indicate severe waterlogging in low-lying areas, with water entering houses in several parts of the city.

The busy evening commute in Secunderabad was severely disrupted, with roads such as Paradise, Marredpally, and Tarnaka completely submerged. Pedestrians and two-wheeler riders were forced to take shelter under flyovers to escape the flooding.

Meanwhile, the Nampally to Lakdikapul route also experienced severe traffic congestion, with long queues of vehicles struggling to pass through the inundated stretch.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall across Telangana for the next four days. The department has also predicted thundershowers and strong winds in several districts of the state.

Authorities have advised citizens to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow weather updates closely.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui is a seasoned Senior Journalist with Munsif Daily, bringing a unique blend of academic rigor and on-ground perspective to news coverage. Holding an M.Phil and PhD from the prestigious University of Hyderabad, and a TS-SET qualifier (2019), Dr. Siddiqi is deeply attuned to the socio-political landscape. He specializes in covering fresh trending news, starting from hyper-local Telangana news and Hyderabad news, particularly human interest stories, to broader national news and developments in the Gulf region. With over 18 scholarly articles and two books published, he delivers insightful analysis on evolving current affairs across these diverse regions.
