Heavy Rain Lashes Hyderabad, Traffic Chaos and Public Hardship

Hyderabad: Heavy rains are lashing the city once again. People are facing a lot of trouble due to the sudden downpour. Vehicular movement has been severely disrupted. Students and employees are facing severe difficulties as it is time to go home. Heavy rains are lashing Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Yusufguda, Ameerpet, Madhapur and other areas.

Punjagutta, Khairatabad, Lakkidikapool, Nampally and the surrounding areas of the Secretariat also received heavy rainfall. Basheerbagh, Abids, Kothi and Himayat Nagar received heavy rainfall. Light to moderate rain lashed the surrounding areas of LB Nagar, Uppal and Hayatnagar. Traffic jams were reported in many areas including the IT corridor.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rains for another two hours. GHMC officials are appealing to people not to venture out unless it is urgent. People in low-lying areas are advised to be vigilant and take precautions as rainwater is likely to enter their homes.

Meanwhile, Hydra Commissioner Ranganath inspected the waterlogged areas. The HYDRA Commissioner visited Ameerpet, Madhapur and Baghlingampally areas. Gayatri Nagar behind Maitrivanam was found to be in danger of flooding due to heavy flooding coming from above. Locals requested Hydra Commissioner Ranganath to remove the seal in the drain in Gayatri Nagar as was done at Maitrivanam. The Hydra Commissioner assured the locals that steps would be taken to remove the silt in the drains and find a permanent solution.

The Hydra commissioner noted that with the reduction of the water level in the Durgam tank, the problem of inundation of the surrounding colonies will be solved to some extent. The Hydra commissioner said that more than 15 cm of rain fell in an hour due to the cloudburst. He said that there is a need to take steps to cope with such situations. The HYDRA Commissioner visited the submerged Sriram Nagar Colony in Baghlingampally. The staff has been instructed to remove the flood water from the colony at the earliest. Hydra Commissioner Ranganath suggested that steps should be taken to find a permanent solution within two days.