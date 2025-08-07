Heavy Rain Lashes Hyderabad, Waterlogging Disrupts Traffic in Low-Lying Areas

Due to a sudden downpour of heavy rain in Hyderabad city this evening, water has accumulated in many low-lying areas, resulting in significant disruption to traffic flow.

In particular, areas such as Langar House, Nanal Nagar, and KCP Junction experienced severe waterlogging, causing hindrances to vehicle movement.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police, taking immediate action, has initiated measures in collaboration with HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Awareness Authority) to drain the water and restore road accessibility.

Traffic officials have appealed to the public to cooperate with personnel deployed on the roads and to use alternative routes wherever necessary, to prevent further traffic disruption.

Rain continues to affect several parts of the city, and the administration is closely monitoring the situation. The public is advised to stay updated on weather conditions and avoid unnecessary travel.