Heavy rain likely in coastal Andhra as depression intensifies

Visakhapatnam: The depression over west central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to cross Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts between Gopalpur and Paradip on Thursday night, Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre said.

The deep depression lay centred at 300 km from Visakhapatnam, 300 km from Gopalpur (Odisha), and 400 km from Paradip (Odisha).

Strong winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Heavy rain with strong winds lashed Visakhapatnam, inundating low-lying areas. Electricity supply was also disrupted in some areas.

Under the impact of deep depression, heavy rain is likely in north and south coastal districts.

According to Cyclone Warning Centre, heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Yanam, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and East Godavari. districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. An orange alert has been issued for these districts.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla and Prakasam districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu has alerted officials in view of the heavy rains forecast in north coastal Andhra over the next two days.

He spoke to Collector and Superintendent of Police of Srikakulam district to review the preparedness. He enquired about the flood situation in Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers and directed officials to be ready to face any emergency situation.

Meanwhile, the flood flow in Krishna and Godavari rivers have started to recede.

According to Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority, the inflow at Prakasam Barrage on Thursday 3.84 lakh cusecs. Authorities were releasing 3.99 lakh cusecs downstream. They have withdrawn the first warning at Prakasam Barrage.

The floodwater in Godavari was also receding. The inflow and outflow at Dowleswaram were 12,05,753 cusecs. The Disaster Management Authority said people should remain vigilant until the floodwater completely subsides.