Heavy Rain Likely in Hyderabad in Next Few Hours, Citizens Advised to Stay Cautious: HYDRAA

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf26 August 2025 - 15:54
Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department has predicted that continuous rainfall will persist in Hyderabad city for the next 2 to 3 hours. Intermittent spells of light to heavy rain are also expected in some areas, which may lead to waterlogging in low-lying localities and traffic disruptions.

The administration has advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and minimize vehicle movement. Residents of low-lying areas have been urged to move to safer places and immediately contact relief agencies in case of any emergency.

On this occasion, HYDRAA and GHMC teams have been placed on high alert to ensure swift response whenever required.

Helpline numbers have also been issued for citizens to directly reach out in emergencies:
📞 040-29560521 | 9000113667 | 9154170992

The administration has further appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumors and to rely only on official sources for authentic information.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
