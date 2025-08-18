Heavy rain likely in Telangana



Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Department in Telangana has predicted that there is a possibility of very heavy to very heavy rain in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In view of the possibility of heavy rain, a red alert has been issued in Bhadradri, Katagoda, Mehboobad and Mulug districts, while an orange alert has been given for Jayashankar Bhopalpally districts.

The Meteorological Department has warned in its bulletin that some areas may experience rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, the speed of which may reach 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

Heavy rain has been continuing in most parts of the state for the last few days. Farmers have expressed happiness over the rain.