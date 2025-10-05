Heavy rain likely in Telangana in next 24 hours: Met

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places or at a few places or at isolated places over the state during next seven days..

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana during the next five days.

Also Read: IndusInd Bank’s Q2 net advances drop 8 pc, deposits decline 5 pc

The Southwest monsoon has been normal over Telangana

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Narayanpet district of the state during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at a few places over Telangana during the same period, the report added.