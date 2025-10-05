Telangana

Heavy rain likely in Telangana in next 24 hours: Met

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi5 October 2025 - 15:38
Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places or at a few places or at isolated places over the state during next seven days..

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana during the next five days.

The Southwest monsoon has been normal over Telangana

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Narayanpet district of the state during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at a few places over Telangana during the same period, the report added.

Photo of Uma Devi

Uma Devi

Uma Devi brings years of expertise in curating vibrant content across the realms of arts, literature, food, and entertainment. Her passion for storytelling is evident in her deep dives into cultural narratives and trends. Her articles and features are celebrated for their artistic flair and insightful perspectives, setting benchmarks in lifestyle category.
