Heavy rain likely in Telangana in next 24 hours: Met

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in Nirmal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts of the state on June 10.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Narayanpet districts of Telangana on June 11.

Thunderstorm with rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (speed ranging from 30-40 kmph) is likely to occur at isolated places in the state during the next three days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places in Telangana during the next seven days.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in the Jangaon district of the state during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at many places over Telangana during the same period.

The highest maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Adilabad on Thursday, the report added.