Heavy rain likely in Telangana in next 24 hours: Met

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

A daily weather report here, said that strong or sustained surface winds ( speeds ranging from 30-40 kmph) are likely to prevail at isolated places in the state during the next three days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in a few places or at isolated places over Telangana during the next seven days.

Southwest monsoon has been active over the state

Heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Bhadradri Kothagudem and isolated places in the Adilabad and Kamareddy districts of Telangana during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at most places over the state during the same period, the report added.