Heavy rain likely in Telangana in next 3 days: Met

Hyderabad: Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next three days, the Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.



In a daily weather report here, it said that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the state during the next four days.



Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 40-50 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in most districts of Telangana during the next five days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at most places or at a few places or isolated places in the state during the next seven days.



The Southwest monsoon has been active in Telangana.



Very Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Narayanpet and Heavy rainfall occurred at most places in Mahabubabad, few places in Warangal, and at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet and Wanaparthy Districts of the state during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at most places in Telangana during the same period, the report added.