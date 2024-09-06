Heavy rain likely in Telangana in next 3 days:

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in the state on Saturday and Sunday.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next four days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places or at a few places or at isolated places in the state during the next seven days.

Southwest monsoon has been active in Telangana.

Heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Narayanpet and at isolated places in Jogulamba Gadwal and Wanaparthy districts of the state during the last 24 hours.

The report added that rain occurred at many places in Telangana during the same period.