Heavy rain likely in Telangana in next 48 hrs: Met

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Tuesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts of the state on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms accompanied with Lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours.

The same situation is likely to prevail in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagital, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts of the state on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places, at a few places, or isolated over Telangana during the next seven days.

Sustainable surface winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph are likely to occur at a few places in the state during the next three days.

The southwest monsoon has been normal over Telangana.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Khammam, at a few places in Mahabubabad, and at isolated places in Jogulamba Gadwal District of the state during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at many places in Telangana during the same period, the report added.