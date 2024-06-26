Heavy rain likely in Telangana on June 27 & 28: Met

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Medchal Malkajgiri, Medak, Kamareddy districts of Telangana on Thursday, the Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Wanaparthy districts of the state on Friday.

Thunderstorms with rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph) are likely to occur at isolated places or most places in Telangana during the next five days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places, at a few places, or at isolated places over the state during the next seven days.

The southwest monsoon has been weak over Telangana.

The report added that rain occurred at one or two places in the state during the last 24 hours.