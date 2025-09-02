Heavy rain likely in Telangana over next 48 hours: MeT

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in several districts of Telangana over the next 24 to 48 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Tuesday.

According to a daily weather report, heavy rains are expected in Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Khammam, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medak, Mulugu, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Sangareddy, Vikarabad and Warangal districts in the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, similar conditions are likely in Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagityal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli and Rajanna Sircilla districts.

The report further said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at many places across Telangana during the next seven days. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, with speeds of 30–40 kmph, are likely at isolated places during the next five days.

The southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana.

Heavy rainfall was recorded at many places in Adilabad and at a few places in Kumaram Bheem district in the last 24 hours. Rain also occurred at most places across the state during the same period, the report added.