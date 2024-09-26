Heavy rain likely to occur in Telangana in next 24 hours: Met

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally and Mulugu districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Thursday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad,Jagital, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts of the state during the same period.

The same situation is likely to prevail in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad,Jagital, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts of Telangana on Friday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places or at a few places over the state during the next seven days.

Southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana.

Rain occurred at many places over the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.