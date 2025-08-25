Telangana

Heavy Rain Likely to Occur in Telangana Today and Tomorrow

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mahabubabad districts of the state on August 27.

25 August 2025 - 15:27
Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, and Warangal districts of Telangana tomorrow, the Meteorological Centre said today.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mahabubabad districts of the state on August 27. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next five days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated or at a few places or at many places over the state during the next seven days. The Southwest monsoon has been weak over Telangana. Rain occurred at one or two places over the last 24 hours, the report added.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

