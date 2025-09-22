Heavy Rain Submerges Hyderabad Hayathnagar Colony, Residents Spend Night in Fear (Video)

HYDERABAD, September 22 – Torrential rainfall on Sunday night lashed parts of Hyderabad, leading to severe waterlogging and flooding in several low-lying areas. The worst-hit was the Banjara Colony in Hayathnagar, where knee-deep floodwaters invaded homes, destroying belongings and forcing residents to endure a sleepless night.

The sudden downpour caused a massive overflow from the Jilan Khan lake, situated near Turkayamjal. The resulting floodwater traditionally flows towards the Pedda Amberpet lake. However, a critical failure in a drainage leak point, allegedly constructed without proper planning four years ago, diverted the deluge directly into the residential colony.

A Night of Hardship for Residents

Locals reported a night of extreme distress as water entered their houses, damaging essential supplies and furniture.

including clothing and food grains like rice, were soaked and rendered unusable. Residents spent the entire night awake, attempting to bail water out of their homes to minimize the damage.

Many expressed anguish over the significant financial losses suffered due to the flooding.

Officials Respond and Assess Damage

Following the incident, officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) arrived at the scene to initiate relief operations.

On Monday morning, LB Nagar Zonal Commissioner, Hemant Keshav Patil, visited the inundated Banjara Colony to personally inspect the damage. He assessed the situation, inquired with local engineers about the primary cause of the flooding, and discussed remedial measures that need to be implemented. Commissioner Patil directed officials to provide necessary assistance to the affected families.

Locals Blame Administrative Negligence

Angry residents pointed to administrative neglect as the root cause of the recurring problem. They stated that the poorly planned drainage system is unable to handle excess water during heavy rains, consistently directing floodwaters into their colony.

The affected community has demanded immediate and permanent corrective action from the authorities to prevent such incidents in the future. They have also appealed to the government for compensation and support to recover from their losses.