Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely in Telangana Today—IMD Issues Orange Alert
Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in 17 districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad. The alert is linked to an upper cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu and its neighbouring areas, which is driving unstable weather across the region.
Light to Moderate Rainfall Expected in Several Districts
According to IMD-Hyderabad, light to moderate rainfall up to 64.5 mm is expected today. Residents are advised to remain cautious, especially in areas prone to waterlogging and lightning.
📍 Districts Likely to Receive Rainfall:
- Bhadradri Kothagudem
- Hanumakonda
- Hyderabad
- Jangaon
- Jayashankar Bhupalpally
- Khammam
- Mahabubabad
- Mulugu
- Nagarkurnool
- Nalgonda
- Rangareddy
- Siddipet
- Suryapet
- Wanaparthy
- Warangal
- Yadadri Bhuvanagiri
- Medchal–Malkajgiri
Thunderstorm, Lightning, and Gusty Wind Alerts Across State
The entire state of Telangana is also under an orange alert for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds. IMD has urged citizens to stay indoors during thunderstorm activity and avoid shelter under trees or tall structures.
Hailstorm Likely in Select Telangana Districts
IMD has specifically flagged the possibility of hailstorms in the following districts:
- Bhadradri Kothagudem
- Mahabubabad
- Warangal
Residents in these areas should secure loose outdoor items and avoid travel unless necessary, as hailstorms could lead to damage to crops, property, and vehicles.
Stay Updated on Telangana Weather
People in affected districts are advised to follow local weather updates and heed warnings from the IMD and disaster management authorities. Emergency services may be on alert in areas with potential risk of flash floods or wind-related damage.