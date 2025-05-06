Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely in Telangana Today—IMD Issues Orange Alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in 17 districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad. The alert is linked to an upper cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu and its neighbouring areas, which is driving unstable weather across the region.

Light to Moderate Rainfall Expected in Several Districts

According to IMD-Hyderabad, light to moderate rainfall up to 64.5 mm is expected today. Residents are advised to remain cautious, especially in areas prone to waterlogging and lightning.

📍 Districts Likely to Receive Rainfall:

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Hanumakonda

Hyderabad

Jangaon

Jayashankar Bhupalpally

Khammam

Mahabubabad

Mulugu

Nagarkurnool

Nalgonda

Rangareddy

Siddipet

Suryapet

Wanaparthy

Warangal

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

Medchal–Malkajgiri

Thunderstorm, Lightning, and Gusty Wind Alerts Across State

The entire state of Telangana is also under an orange alert for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds. IMD has urged citizens to stay indoors during thunderstorm activity and avoid shelter under trees or tall structures.

Also Read: Public Transport Crisis? RTC Workers to Strike From Midnight

Hailstorm Likely in Select Telangana Districts

IMD has specifically flagged the possibility of hailstorms in the following districts:

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Mahabubabad

Warangal

Residents in these areas should secure loose outdoor items and avoid travel unless necessary, as hailstorms could lead to damage to crops, property, and vehicles.

People in affected districts are advised to follow local weather updates and heed warnings from the IMD and disaster management authorities. Emergency services may be on alert in areas with potential risk of flash floods or wind-related damage.