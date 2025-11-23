Heavy rain to persist in Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert for multiple districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning, thunder and gusty winds up to 40 kmph is expected to continue across Kerala on Sunday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has expanded alerts in view of a strengthening cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for seven districts –Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam — warning of sustained wet conditions over the next several days.

A yellow alert signifies rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours, prompting authorities and residents to remain cautious.

Also Read: IIT Guwahati set to become advanced maritime manufacturing hub: Minister

According to the IMD, thunderstorms and heavy showers are likely to persist in Kerala until November 26 due to the prevailing weather system.

In its latest bulletin, the agency stated that heavy rainfall between 7 cm and 11 cm in 24 hours is very likely at one or two places across the state from November 22 to 26.

Similar conditions are also forecast for Lakshadweep for November 22 and 23. The IMD added that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely in both Kerala and Lakshadweep throughout this period.

With the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season underway, the forecast has prompted caution for devotees travelling to the hill shrine. Moderate rainfall is expected in Sannidanam, Pampa and Nilakkal on Sunday.

Authorities have urged pilgrims to plan their movement carefully in view of slippery pathways, waterlogging and reduced visibility caused by intermittent downpours. The turbulent weather has also resulted in strict warnings to the marine community.

Fisherfolk along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts have been advised not to venture into the sea from Sunday to Tuesday due to rough conditions and strong winds reaching 35–55 kmph.

Deep-sea fishing vessels currently offshore have been instructed to return to the nearest coast by Tuesday. Fishermen have been further warned against entering the sea along the South Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, Andaman Sea and the southeast and adjoining Bay of Bengal till Wednesday, as the weather system could intensify wave activity.

Yellow alerts have been issued for multiple districts over the next four days. On November 23, alerts are in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

On November 24, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad and Malappuram are under alert.

On November 25, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki are under alert. The same districts, except Palakkad and Malappuram, are under alert again for November 26.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as Kerala prepares for several more days of widespread rain.