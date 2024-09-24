Heavy Rain Warning in Telangana: Four-Day Alert Issued

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for Telangana, forecasting intense rainfall over the next four days. According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Center, a low-pressure system has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal, near the coasts of northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha. This system, combined with surface circulation extending up to 7.6 kilometers above sea level, is likely to bring widespread rainfall to the region.

HyderabadRains ⚠️⛈️



As expected storms are turning very intense. Already Northern parts like Alwal, Qutbullapur, Kompally, ShahpurNagar getting hammered, will cover other parts too next 2hrs. Overall a stormy 2hrs on cards for the city. STAY ALERT ⚠️ September 24, 2024

Affected Districts:

The Meteorological Department has particularly warned several districts in Telangana about heavy rainfall. On Tuesday, districts like Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal are expected to experience intense downpours.

Risk of Strong Winds and Thunderstorms:

Districts including Adilabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Siddipet, Hyderabad, and Medchal-Malkajgiri are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and wind speeds of 40-50 kilometers per hour. Additionally, districts like Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri are also expected to experience rainfall with strong winds.

Yellow Warning:

For Wednesday, the Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall for Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, and Kamareddy districts. There are also indications of thunderstorms and strong winds in several areas. A yellow warning has been issued for these districts, urging local authorities to take precautionary measures.

The public is advised to stay indoors unless necessary and follow safety protocols to avoid any untoward incidents.