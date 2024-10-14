Heavy rainfall forecast for parts of Andhra Pradesh from Oct 14 to 17

Amaravati: In the wake of a low-pressure area forming over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday and a cyclonic circulation over its west-central region, the Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh from October 14 to 17.

It has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema from Monday to Thursday. It also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of SCAP, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam and Rayalaseema over the next four days.

Squally winds reaching up to speeds of 60 km per hour (KMPH) are expected in the affected places.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over west-central Bay of Bengal off south coastal Andhra Pradesh and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height,” said the Met Department in a release.

According to the Met Department, a low pressure area formed over southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Monday, which persisted over the same region by 8.30 am and is likely to move west-northwestwards to become a well-marked low pressure area over central parts of the sea by Tuesday.

Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent two days.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with district collectors, officials and ministers over the weather situation and their preparedness to face it.

“Alert people living in places where heavy rainfall is likely to occur with advance information. Alert people on rainfall by sending messages to their mobile phones,” said an official release, quoting Naidu.

The chief minister instructed officials to avert loss of life and property, including setting up control rooms and quickly responding to distress calls.

Officials informed the CM that rainfall will occur in Prakasam, Nellore, undivided Chittoor, Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur districts.

While Nellore recorded 30 mm rainfall, they observed that rainfall would intensify from Tuesday.

NDRF and SDRF teams have been kept on standby in Nellore and Tirupati districts.

Reviewing the situation from the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority control room in Tadepalli, chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad directed police, panchayat, irrigation and roads and buildings departments to be on alert.

Further, he said all the fishermen who went into the sea should come back and flood-prone roads should be blocked, among other precautions.