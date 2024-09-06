Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Telangana for the Next Four Days

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in several districts of Telangana over the next four days, from September 7 to September 9, due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. A “yellow alert” has been declared for multiple districts, warning residents to prepare for severe weather conditions.

Districts expected to experience heavy rainfall include Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, and Hanamkonda. Additionally, on Sunday, more intense rain is predicted in these areas. Wind speeds are expected to reach 30 to 40 km/h, accompanied by thunderstorms.

On September 7, parts of Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda are expected to see extremely heavy rainfall. The forecast for Monday, September 9, also includes thunderstorms in several districts, with winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km/h.

The affected districts include Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious and take necessary precautions, as heavy rainfall and strong winds could lead to potential disruptions.