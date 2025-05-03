Heavy Rainfall in Hyderabad: Residents in These Areas Advised to Stay Alert

Telangana residents are witnessing a sudden change in weather conditions. While the state had been reeling under intense heat, a sharp turn in conditions has brought unexpected rain showers. Telangana Weather Man Balaji has warned that the atmospheric instability may continue, with several areas likely to experience rain today as well.

Districts Likely to Face Severe Thunderstorms

According to weather forecasts, Adilabad, Nirmal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Ranga Reddy, and Rajanna Sircilla districts are expected to witness severe thunderstorms. Balaji mentioned that the intensity of these storms will increase by the evening, urging people in affected areas to remain cautious.

Rain Predicted for Hyderabad City

In Hyderabad, cloudy skies have already taken over many parts of the city. Rain is likely to begin shortly in multiple locations. Key regions in the city’s east and north zones—Malkajgiri, Tarnaka, Uppal, Dilsukhnagar, and LB Nagar—are at higher risk of experiencing intense thunderstorms.

Core City Areas Also on Alert

Even Hyderabad’s core urban zones are expected to receive heavy rainfall. Authorities are advising city dwellers to stay alert and take necessary precautions to avoid disruptions or safety risks caused by sudden downpours.

Rainfall Already Started in Parts of Hyderabad

Some areas of Hyderabad have already started experiencing rainfall. Meteorologists recommend that residents stay indoors during peak storm activity, especially during late afternoon and evening hours, to minimize weather-related hazards.