Heavy Rainfall in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: 86 Trains Cancelled

Hyderabad: South Central Railway has announced the cancellation of 86 trains due to severe rainfall and flooding in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, 70 trains have had their routes diverted.

The cancellations include both superfast and express trains. Authorities have also partially cancelled some trains.

The unprecedented weather conditions have led to significant disruptions in rail services, affecting thousands of passengers. Railway officials are working to manage the situation and provide alternative travel options where possible.

Passengers are advised to check the latest updates on train schedules and seek assistance from railway counters for rebooking or refunds.

The heavy rainfall has caused widespread flooding, impacting not only rail transport but also other modes of travel and daily life in the affected regions.

Emergency services are on high alert to address any immediate needs and mitigate the impact of the adverse weather conditions.