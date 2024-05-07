Hyderabad

Heavy Rainfall Provides Relief from Sweltering Heat Across Telangana

As temperatures soared across Telangana, a welcomed reprieve arrived in the form of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and hailstorms on Tuesday, May 7th. The downpour brought relief to residents who had endured a prolonged period of scorching summer heat.

Mohammed Yousuf
3 minutes read
Several areas including Hyderabad city, Karimnagar, Sircilla, Vemulawada, Manakondur, Huzurabad, Gambiraopet, and Yellareddipet witnessed significant rainfall.

However, the sudden change in weather conditions also brought about some challenges. Mango orchards in Karimnagar and Warangal districts suffered losses as strong winds and heavy rains caused mangoes to fall prematurely from trees. In Suryapet district, papaya plantations were destroyed due to the relentless rainfall.

In Peddapalli district, farmers’ efforts were thwarted as paddy, dried and awaiting procurement, got wet due to the unexpected downpour.

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), several districts recorded varying levels of rainfall, with Siddipet receiving 6.6 mm, Karimnagar 6.2 mm, Kumuram Bheem 5.3 mm, Peddapali 2.9 mm, Mancherial 4.5 mm, and Rajanna Sircillia 3.3 mm.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for nine districts in Telangana, forecasting continued rainfall for the next three days. Expectations include moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds (30–40 KMPH), particularly towards the evening or night.

The IMD’s rainfall alert covers districts such as Kumram Bheem, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Jangaon, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri for Tuesday.

While the rain brings relief from the sweltering heat, residents are advised to remain cautious of potential disruptions and hazards associated with the inclement weather conditions.

