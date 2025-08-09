Heavy Rains Cause Himayat Sagar to Overflow; Traffic Halted on Rajendra Nagar Service Road

Due to the heavy rains in Ranga Reddy district over the past few days, Himayat Sagar has overflowed. The Jal Mandali authorities, remaining on alert, raised four gates by one foot yesterday and released water towards the low-lying areas.

Due to the water flow, the service road of the Himayat Sagar Outer Ring Road became submerged. The police took immediate action and stopped the movement of traffic on the Rajendra Nagar Service Road.

The police stated that passengers traveling from Rajendra Nagar to Appa Junction, or from Appa Junction to Rajendra Nagar, should take the Bandlaguda, Kismatpur, and Budvel routes.

The public has been warned not to take selfies on the banks of Himayat Sagar or in flooded areas, as the intensity of the water flow can become dangerous at any time.