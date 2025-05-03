Telangana Weather Update: Heavy Rains Expected for Next Three Days, Alerts Issued for These Districts

Hyderabad: The fluctuating weather in Telangana is bringing temporary relief from the intense heat, as parts of the state are witnessing cooler evenings and sudden rainfall. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an important alert, forecasting heavy rainfall across several districts for the next three days.

Sudden Showers and Strong Winds Expected

Despite sunny mornings, the evenings are expected to bring thunderstorms, gusty winds, and moderate to heavy rainfall. According to the IMD, the rains will be triggered by the north-south trough over the Bay of Bengal. Wind speeds may reach up to 40-50 kmph, accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms.

Districts Likely to Receive Heavy Rainfall

The IMD has predicted significant rainfall activity in the following districts:

Khammam

Mahabubabad

Nalgonda

Warangal

Jangaon

Suryapet

Kothagudem

Mulugu

Officials have advised residents of these areas to stay alert and take necessary precautions during this period of volatile weather.

Unseasonal Rains Damage Crops, Farmers in Distress

The unseasonal rains have brought distress to farmers in various districts. Crops that were ready for harvest after months of hard work have been severely damaged due to hailstorms, heavy winds, and lightning. The impact of this weather event has left many farmers devastated, as their yield was destroyed just before it could be harvested.

Authorities are expected to assess the damage and provide relief measures in the affected regions. Meanwhile, farmers continue to suffer the consequences of unpredictable climatic changes.